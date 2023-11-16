Photo of the Day: November 16, 2023

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Ahead of Veterans Day, Crown Royal in its sixth year as the exclusive whisky of the CMA Awards raised a glass to Bunker Labs, a non-profit organization supporting veterans and veteran-owned businesses, with the help of Country music star, Jordan Davis. As a long-standing supporter of the military community, the award-winning whisky brand is proud to give back to those who selflessly serve others by honoring Bunker Labs CEO, Blake Hogan with their prestigious, That Deserves a Crown award. Hogan joined Davis on the CMA Awards stage last night where he was honored for his contributions to Bunker Labs and Crown Royal surprised the organization with a $50,000 donation.

