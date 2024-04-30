Jimmy John’s and Zing Zang Launch the ‘Brunch in a Cup’ Bloody Mary Kit

April 25, 2024 – This year, forget the robes, candles, and flowers and give mom what she really wants – a giant cocktail and a Jimmy John’s sandwich. To celebrate the launch of the new limited edition Jimmy Pickle Bloody Mary Mix from Jimmy John’s and Zing Zang, the brands created a kit with all you need to create and garnish mom’s favorite brunch beverage.

The Jimmy Pickle Bloody Mary Mix pays homage to Jimmy John’s iconic pickles, beloved by guests nationwide. This innovative recipe combines Jimmy John’s pickle juice with Zing Zang’s award-winning Bloody Mary mix, promising the perfectly pickled brunch experience.

Made with real Jimmy Pickle® juice, each sip of the Zing Zang’s Jimmy Pickle Bloody Mary Mix is a pickle lover’s dream, sure to leave guests craving more.

Customers can purchase the “Brunch in a Cup” kit for $34.99 and individual bottles of Jimmy Pickle Bloody Mary mix for $9.99 only at store.jimmyjohns.com, starting today while supplies last. Whether treating Mom to a special Mother’s Day brunch or simply indulging in a flavorful beverage, Jimmy John’s and Zing Zang invite guests to raise a glass and toast to unforgettable moments.

Source: Jimmy John’s

