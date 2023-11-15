Unknown Substance Reported at Williamson County Detention Center

November 15, 2023 – At approximately 2:30 on Wednesday afternoon, detention deputies reported an incident in which inmates were exposed to an unknown substance. Thankfully, everyone appears to be okay at this time. The incident was isolated to one area of the Williamson County Detention Center.

At least ten patients, including inmates, staff, and emergency responders, have been transported to an area hospital for treatment and further evaluation.

Out of an abundance of caution, several additional employees and approximately 24 inmates in the immediate area of exposure underwent a decontamination process with the assistance of emergency personnel on-site.

Source: Williamson County Sheriff’s Office TN