Photo of the Day: April 29, 2024

Photo of the day: Leaders from Williamson County Boy Scout Troops 13, 15, Crew 113 and

Cub Pack 14 were joined last month by pastoral staff from Christ Community Church for a

groundbreaking on a new Scout Barn. This 3,600 sq/ft pavilion facility will be located near the community gardens on the church property and allow the scouts a covered area to meet outdoors.

“Today’s groundbreaking is the start of a long-term vision we have to establish a permanent resource that will serve the youth of our community for years to come,” said Chris Wall, Scoutmaster of Troop 13. “We can’t thank Christ Community enough for their partnership on this project and support of Scouting year-round.”

Christ Community hosts a diverse set of Scouting programs, including family scouting with Cub Scouts (K-5th grade), boys and girls separate Scout Troops and Venture Crew (ages 14-21). 2024 marks 124 years of Scouting, with the goal of helping youth gain skills and confidence in the outdoors while growing in their leadership skills, and a motto of “Be Prepared.”

