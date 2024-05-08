Photo of the Day: May 8, 2024

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Music Health Alliance (MHA) hosted its third annual Coulda, Shoulda, Woulda fundraising event at Nashville’s historic Cannery Hall. The intimate evening of songs and stories was headlined by award-winning artists and songwriters, Ashley McBryde, Vince Gill, Natalie Hemby, and Aaron Raitiere. Hosted by Ashley Eicher, the sold-out event raised over $100,000 to support the Nashville-based nonprofit’s free healthcare programs and life-saving advocacy services that benefit the music industry nationwide.

