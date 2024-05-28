Photo of the Day: May 28, 2024

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day:The Grand Ole Opry honored the United States Military and the VFW with a red-carpet arrivals parade and what has become a highlight of the year, the special Salute the Troops Opry performance. Among the artists who performed in honor and celebration of the U.S. military and families included Opry membersTrace Adkins, Lauren Alaina, John Conlee, Charlie McCoy, Craig Morgan, who serves as an Army Reserve Warrant Officer as well as Lee Brice, HunterGirl, Austin Snell and Sal Gonzalez.

Pictured-Trace Adkins met and welcomed backstage his invited guests – U.S. military veterans from World War II, Korean War, Vietnam War and Desert Storm. (l to r: Josh Bryant (Iraqi Freedom), James Hubbard (Vietnam), James F. Wren (WWII), Oscar Minchey (WWII), John W. Collins (Korea), Trace Adkins, Arnold “AW” Simpkins (WWII), Bryan Gerwitz (Iraqi Freedom), Bryan Anderson (Iraqi Freedom), Ben Fouts (Vietnam))

***

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.