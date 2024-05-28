OBITUARY: Audrey Jo Ann Sanford

Audrey Jo Ann Sanford, age 66 of Spring Hill, TN passed away May 22, 2024.

She was born in Clanton, AL to the late John Donald Wyatt and Jo Ann Wyatt.

Audrey was a loving mother to Michael and a devoted wife to Ricky. She loved to spend time in Gatlinburg and going to craft shows.

She is survived by her husband of 44 years, William Ricky Sanford; son Michael Thomas Sanford; sister Janice Wyatt; brother Don (Sonya) Wyatt; sister-in-law Cindy Sanford; nephews Carson Wyatt and Ethan (Layla) Wyatt; niece Savannah Sharp; great niece Reese Sharp; adopted dog Jonas; adopted cat Grace.

A funeral service will be held at 2 PM Wednesday, May 29, 2024 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with John Carpenter officiating. Burial will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Family and members of Trinity Church and Spring Hill United Methodist Church will serve as pallbearers. M&M Ladies Group will serve as honorary pallbearers. Visitation will be 4:00 PM-8:00 PM Tuesday and one hour prior to the service Wednesday. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Spina Bifida Association of Nashville.

