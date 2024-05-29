Survey: I-65 Buckner Road Interchange/June Lake Interchange

Michael Carpenter
The new I-65 Buckner Road Interchange in Spring Hill has been in the works since 2020 and it’s almost time to celebrate its completion. The tentative date to have the road open is May 31, according to TDOT Regional Communications Officer Rebekah Hammond.

The major feature of this design is the “Diverging Diamond Interchange” — the second such interchange in the State of Tennessee. The design is meant to help ease the flow of traffic to and from I-65.

Prior to this project, there was only one I-65 access point to the city of Spring Hill, and that was through the Saturn Parkway Exit. The interchange at Buckner Road will give the City a second access point and should help the flow of traffic to new developments in the area.

We want to know what you think about this new interchange. Take our survey below:

