Photo of the Day: May 29, 2024

Photo of the day: Six-time Grammy-award winner Amy Grant has officially wrapped her 33 city spring 2024 tour. Each evening was filled with reflection, nostalgia and fun as Grant performed favorites from the past 25 years including “El Shaddai,” “Baby Baby,” “House of Love,” “Sing Your Praise To The Lord,” as well as deeper cuts that surprised audiences including “What About The Love,” “Nobody Home,” and her latest releases “Trees We’ll Never See” and “What You Heard.”

Grant filled the house for a back-to-back Mother’s Day weekend shows at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, her first solo headlining shows at the historic venue in 25 years.

