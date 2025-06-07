Photo of the Day: June 7, 2025

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day:Originally founded in Reno, Nevada, Perenn—an all-day bakery, rotisserie and grocery concept—is officially making its Tennessee debut. Set inside the historic Boat House on Main Street, Perenn Franklin opened its doors on Saturday, May 31. The new outpost comes from husband-and-wife team Aubrey and Tyler O’Laskey, who now call Tennessee home. Designed to feel warm and approachable, the space reflects their signature blend of sustainability, seasonality and simple cooking, offering coffee and tea, croissants, pastries and lunch options daily from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., with expanded hours and full dinner service to follow in the coming weeks.

