Photos: Day 1 of CMA Fest 2025

If you are a country music fan, this is your Super Bowl of music event in Nashville. Kicking off on Thursday, June 5, fans filled the Riverfront stage as Megan Moroney was the first to take to the stage as the area was filled to capacity.

From live performances at multiple stages outside to country artists’ appearances at Bar Stool, Skydeck, Ole Red, and more, there will be hours of free music until Sunday, June 8th.

Here are a few things to know before heading downtown. It is hot, so stay hydrated. The fan alley experience has moved to 1st Avenue between the Riverfront stage and the Dr. Pepper AMP stage. You only go through security once for both stages and the experience. Hold on to your plans loosely because there are always surprises throughout the festival.

Please take a look at our daytime photos of the festival below.

