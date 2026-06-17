Photo of the Day: June 17, 2026

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: When the last bag dropped at the 12th Annual Craig Campbell Celebrity Cornhole Challenge, over $35,000 was raised for The Kenny Campbell Foundation. The figure represents the most money raised to support colorectal cancer research and awareness with the highest number of celebrities participating in the popular event.

“I’m blown away by the generosity of our fans and by the incredible group of celebrities and volunteers who made this happen,” said Craig. “The phone kept ringing, and texts kept dinging from artists who wanted to participate. This was just incredible.”

The record number of celebrity participants forced a round robin-style tournament with timed games. Rising country music duo The Huffer Brothers emerged victorious after all of the Campbells – Craig, wife Mindy and daughters Preslee and Kinni – were defeated in regular play.

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