Photo of the Day: June 18, 2026

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Melody Place hosted its first-ever Sunset Lounge at the Four Seasons Hotel Nashville, coinciding with CMA Fest. Emceed by The Nashville Briefing’s Zak Kuhn and label head Sandy McGraw, the event treated fans and friends to performances from some of the most talented artists in music.

Renowned country star Sara Evans headlined the night, performing several hits from her stellar 30-year career, including “Suds in the Bucket” and “A Little Bit Stronger,” with a surprise accompaniment by 16-time GRAMMY winner David Foster. Evans also gave fans a taste of what to expect on her We Got The Beat headlining tour, which runs through late 2026. With over 6 million albums sold, she’s dominated the country pop genre and hinted at new music to be released soon.

Nashville-based power vocalist, Pia Toscano, introduced the crowd to some of her most personal music. She quickly reminded fans of her angelic tone and powerful onstage presence, while teasing some new music and a “redirection” for her upcoming album. She performed some of her favorites, “All the Way There” and “Pretty Ugly.”

Prominent singer and actress Katharine McPhee hosted a special Q&A session, chatting with fans about her remarkable career onstage and onscreen, as well as a Grand Ole Opry performance with Riley Green. She has been spending a lot of time songwriting in Nashville, with new music on the way.

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