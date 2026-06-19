Photo of the Day: June 19, 2026

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Nothing Bundt Cakes® is helping Guests celebrate America’s 250th birthday with festive cakes, patriotic decorations, and fan-favorite flavors, perfect for Fourth of July parties, summer gatherings, and seasonal celebrations.

Highlights include:

Red Velvet — The brand’s No. 1-selling flavor, featuring rich cocoa cake baked with chocolate chips. Its vibrant red color makes it a natural fit for summer celebrations and patriotic occasions.

Patriotic Decorated Cake — A festive centerpiece designed for America’s 250th celebration and Fourth of July entertaining.

Fireworks and Freedom Bundtini® Toppers — New patriotic-themed toppers that add a celebratory touch to Bundtinis®, ideal for parties, picnics and group gatherings.

S’mores Made With HERSHEY’S (through July 19) — A returning seasonal favorite featuring chocolate cake baked with HERSHEY’S milk chocolate chips and mini marshmallows, finished with buttery graham streusel.

To make the holiday weekend even sweeter, Bundtastic Rewards® members can earn 250 bonus points on any purchase July 3-5.

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.

More Photo of the Day Photos