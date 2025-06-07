NYC-based Pastis to Open in Wedgewood Houston Area

Hospitality group STARR Restaurants has announced its Nashville debut with the expansion of Pastis, the NYC-based Parisian brasserie. Pastis was founded by Keith McNally, iconic restaurateur and author behind Balthazar, Minetta Tavern, Morandi and more. James Beard Award-winning restaurateur Stephen Starr, known for his decades of hospitality and music industry experience, will bring the legendary dining destination to Nashville. Set to open in summer 2025, Pastis Nashville will serve French fare in the heart of Wedgewood Houston at 512 Houston St.

Pastis’ history stretches more than 25 years, when the original location opened in New York City’s Meatpacking District in 1999. Offering classic French fare served with a modern twist, Pastis was a catalyst for transforming the dining experience in New York with its vibrant atmosphere and celebrity clientele. Pastis Nashville will honor the spirit of the original location with its setting in a revitalized warehouse district, an echo of its Manhattan roots. Housed in the historic May Hosiery Mills, a former sock factory dating back to 1909, the new location is a thoughtful tribute to the brand’s heritage and its continued evolution.

“Nashville has an electric mix of tradition and modernization. From what I’ve seen, it’s a city that honors its roots but never stops reinventing itself. That spirit aligns perfectly with the soul of Pastis,” said Stephen Starr, founder and CEO of STARR Restaurants. “The opportunity to bring Pastis to Nashville’s culinary scene was one we couldn’t ignore. We look forward to welcoming guests this summer to a space that captures the energy of Nashville while staying true to the character that makes Pastis timeless.”

Signature design elements will still be on full display at Pastis Nashville, including the Parisian aesthetic and notable logo, though the Nashville outpost will have a unique, fresh character of its very own. Designed by McNally and Ian McPheely of Brooklyn-based Paisley Design NYC, the Nashville location will replicate the restaurant’s signature touches like the centrally located curved zinc bar, red banquettes and white subway tile. More charm is in the details at Pastis Nashville, down to the distressed tin ceilings, antiqued wooden chairs, mosaic floors and hand-painted mirrors by designer Robert Padilla.

Open for dinner service to start with lunch and brunch on the horizon, Pastis Nashville will feature an approachable menu fit for celebratory gatherings, happy hours, family brunches and everything in between. Guests can expect classic French bistro offerings like Onion Soup and Boeuf Bourguignon, as well as Duck Confit, Croque Madame and Steak Frites. Music City diners will also experience a Plat du Jour menu of daily specials, with featured dishes such as Bouillabaisse and Dover Sole Meunière.

For a lively city like Nashville, the focal bar will be a main attraction at Pastis Nashville, offering a variety of French-inspired cocktails and spritzes, non-alcoholic creations and beers, along with extensive wine and spirit lists. Signature libations include Le Petite Pickle with vodka, house pickle brine and “pickled things;” Lady Marmalade with tequila blanco, orange marmalade and lime; the Eiffel Sour with chartreuse, alpine liqueur, pineapple, lime and nutmeg, and more.

Located at 512 Houston St., Pastis will offer a 2,774-square-foot interior with 170 seats in the main dining room and a grand bar that seats 18. To complete the Pastis footprint, a standout 1,300-square-foot patio is expected to open in late summer, accommodating 75 guests.

Pastis Nashville will be the fourth iteration of the iconic New York City restaurant, following the openings in Washington D.C. and Miami. For more information and opening updates, visit pastisnashville.com.

