Photo of the Day: June 7, 2024

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Country star Tucker Wetmore has inked a major label record deal with UMG Nashville in partnership with Back Blocks Music. Approaching 200 million career streams out of the gate, Wetmore has released three back-to-back chart-climbing tracks: “Wine Into Whiskey,” “Wind Up Missin’ You” and “What Would You Do?” available now. “Wind Up Missin’ You” will hit Country Radio airwaves with an impact date of June 10, via EMI Records Nashville.

***

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.