OBITUARY: Sadie Ruth Daubenspeck Tibbs

Sadie Ruth Daubenspeck Tibbs, age 82 of Fairview, TN passed away June 5, 2024.

Retired after several years of working various manufacturing companies.

Preceded in death by husband, Marvin Leon Tibbs; parents, Howard and Hazel Mae Green Daubenspeck; brothers, Jimmy Daubenspeck and Calvin Daubenspeck; sister, Lora Mae Daubenspeck White.

Survived by: daughters, Kathy Daubenspeck (Bill) Barrett and Hazel “Punkin” Pullum; brothers, Billy Joe Daubenspeck, Vernon Daubenspeck and Mike Daubenspeck; sister, Brenda (Hugh) Jones; nieces and nephews, Tami (Jason) Vaughn, (Ruth helped raise Tami, Randall Stevens, Allen Daubenspeck, David White, Jason Daubenspeck and Jamie Daubenspeck.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1:30 PM on Tuesday, June 11, 2024 at Harpeth Hills Funeral Home with visitation from 3:00 – 8:00 PM on Monday and 11:30 AM until service time on Tuesday. Jim Taylor will officiate the service. Interment will be at Harpeth Hills Memory Gardens. Pallbearers will be Randall Stevens, Hugh Jones, Bill Barrett, David White and other family and friends.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

HARPETH HILLS FUNERAL SERVICE (615) 646-9292 and WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME 615 794-2289 are assisting the family. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email