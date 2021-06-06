Photo of the Day: June 6, 2021

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

______________________________________________________________________

Today’s photo is of the newly opened Onyx & Alabaster in downtown Franklin. Onyx & Alabaster is a design studio created by interior designer Tanya Hembree. They opened a new location at the end of May at 234 Public Square in downtown Franklin. The studio’s previous location was on 2nd Avenue North in downtown Franklin.

Learn more here.

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo that you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.