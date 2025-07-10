Burger King Introduces BBQ Brisket Whopper

At BK, celebrities don’t rule the menu – Guests do. That’s why this summer, Burger King is ushering in a new era of the iconic Whopper sandwich with the all-new “Whopper by You” platform that makes our Guests the star of the menu. The platform kicks off with the BBQ Brisket Whopper, a smoky, savory twist on the flame-grilled classic, inspired by what Whopper fanatics across the country have been asking for.

The BBQ Brisket Whopper features slow-cooked BBQ brisket, crispy onions, American cheese and a sweet & golden BBQ sauce, all piled on a ¼ lb.** flame-grilled beef patty with lettuce, tomato and creamy mayo. And, for the first time, BK is offering its new Whopper innovation as a Whopper Jr., with all the same mouthwatering ingredients for those seeking a smaller taste of BBQ goodness.

Starting July 15, share your dream Whopper at BK.com/WBY – because the next mouthwatering innovation could just be a “Whopper by You.”

To find your nearest Burger King restaurant or to learn more about the new BBQ Brisket Whopper and “Whopper by You” platform, visit bk.com.

*Limited time at participating US restaurants, while supplies last.

**Weight based on pre-cooked patty

***Royal Perks account registration required. Must be 18+. U.S. only. Terms apply. See bk.com/wby.

Source: Business Wire

