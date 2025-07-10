Krispy Kreme Soars with All-New DC Super Heroes Doughnuts

Krispy Kreme® and Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products are powering up fans’ tastebuds with the all-new “Hungry for Heroes” Collection featuring three doughnuts celebrating iconic DC Super Heroes: Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman.

Landing today for a limited time at participating U.S. shops, the “Hungry for Heroes” doughnuts will rescue your sweet cravings:

Superman™ Doughnut – an unglazed shell doughnut filled with white Kreme™, dipped in light blue icing, and topped with Superman buttercreme flavored clouds, decorated with an image of Superman and sprinkle blend.

Batman™ Doughnut – an unglazed shell doughnut filled with cookies & Kreme™, dipped in black chocolate icing and topped with a Bat emblem.

Wonder Woman™ Doughnut – an Original Glazed® doughnut dipped in red raspberry flavored icing, topped with white stars and blue sprinkles and a Wonder Woman logo and belt.

The DC Super Hero doughnuts are available individually and in a custom-designed dozens box featuring Superman, Batman and Wonder Woman, in-shop and for pickup or delivery via Krispy Kreme’s app and website. Guests can also enjoy the collection in a Krispy Kreme six-pack box delivered to select retailers. Visit krispykreme.com/locate/location-search#grocery to find a U.S. shop or retailer near you.

On July 24 through 27, coinciding with the world’s most iconic super hero celebration in San Diego, Krispy Kreme will offer all guests who show some love for their favorite DC Super Hero while visiting participating shops nationwide one free Hungry for Heroes doughnut, with any purchase, while supplies last.

To learn more about the new Krispy Kreme x DC: Hungry for Heroes Collection, visit www.krispykreme.com/promos/DC-Super-Hero-Doughnuts. Share how you’re saving the day with these doughnuts by using #KrispyKreme and tagging @krispykreme on social media.

Source: Business Wire

More Eat & Drink

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email