Photo of the Day: June 1, 2021

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Today’s photo is from the Memorial Day service held at Five Points in downtown Franklin yesterday.

The in-person event carried on the tradition of the posting of the colors, wreath-laying ceremony, flag folding ceremony, and words from the special speaker, Command Sergeant Major, Michael T. Hall, US Army Retired.

View more photos from the Memorial Day event here.

