Photo of the Day: June 12, 2026

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: GRAMMY-nominated trio Midland and Blue Highway Records celebrated CMA Fest weekend with a rooftop takeover in Downtown Nashville. Ahead of the band’s forthcoming album Stages, which arrives June 12, Midland brought a little cowboy revelry to Broadway, treating the packed house of fans to a special set featuring new Stages tracks “Vaquero,” “Walk A Mile” and “One Day You Won’t,” as well as fan favorites including their multi-PLATINUM hit “Drinkin’ Problem.” Rob Rausch (“Traitors,” “Love Island USA”) was on hand to introduce the band before they took the stage. Adding to the afternoon’s festivities, the event also featured onsite experiences from Rancher Hat Bar, Ranger Station and Rusty Rag Vintage.

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