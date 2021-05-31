Today’s Top Stories: May 31, 2021

photo from plane crash scene at Percy Priest Lake/from Rutherford County

Here’s a look at the top stories for May 31, 2021.

percy priest plane crash

1Crews Continue Recovery Efforts in Percy Priest Plane Crash

Officials from multiple local agencies, the National Transportation Safety Board, and the Federal Aviation Administration have worked tirelessly around the clock to continue recovery efforts at the site of a small jet crash at Percy Priest Lake that occurred Saturday morning. Read More.

biscuit love
photo from Biscuit Love Facebook Page

2Eskca Releases List of Best Nashville Restaurants for 2021

Eskca named its 10 best restaurants in Nashville for 2021. Of those listed, several locally-owned restaurants made the list. Read more.

Franklin Bakehouse
photo from Franklin Bakehouse Instagram

3Franklin Bakehouse Begins Construction on New Restaurant, Wine and Liquor Store

Franklin Bakehouse, located at 100 East Main Street in downtown Franklin, is expanding and has begun construction on a new restaurant and a boutique wine and liquor store. Read More.

4Plane Carrying Leaders From Local Church Crashes, All Presumed Deceased

At 10:53 a.m. Saturday morning, a 1982 CESSNA 501 departed Smyrna Airport heading toward Palm Beach International. Shortly after take-off, the small jet crashed into Percy Priest Lake. Read More.

spring hill police car with logo

5Multiple Vehicle Burglaries, Stolen Vehicle, and Vehicle Pursuit at Spring Hill Subdivision

Spring Hill Police took several reports from the Harvest Point Subdivision. Read More

