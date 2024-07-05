Photo of the Day: July 5, 2024

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Busch Light gave country fans out in downtown Nashville a special treat: a party to celebrate the release of Austin Snell’s debut album, “Still Bleeding!”

As one of country’s hottest rising artists, Austin rocked country fans with an electric performance of his brand new music and plenty of cold, smooth Busch Light to go around. Austin’s debut album comes right off the heels of opening for Jason Aldean’s tour this year and his Grand Ole Opry performance, where he wowed audiences with his hit single “Pray All the Way Home.” In addition to singing his latest tracks for fans for the very first time at the Busch Country concert, Austin signed a Busch Light-branded guitar and gave it away to one lucky Broadway bar-goer!

