Williamson County Public Library’s Next Garden Talk Happening July 15

Like best friends for life, our garden buddies need friends too!

Learn how to plant buddies in your garden to maximize benefits against predator threats, attract pollinators, or maximize yield production. Learn from the experts how to pick the best plants to grow together at the next program in the Williamson County Public Library’s Garden Talk series. “Friendly companions” will be presented by the Williamson County Master Gardeners Speakers Bureau on Monday, July 15 at 1 p.m.

This program is being presented in-person in the Meeting Room at the Main Library in Franklin. There is an option to attend via Zoom. Login instructions will be emailed the day before the event to everyone who registers.

All Library programs are free and open to the public. Registration is requested at https://bit.ly/GardenTalkProgram4 to reserve a seat. Call the Library at (615) 595-1243 or email [email protected] if you have questions or need assistance registering.

