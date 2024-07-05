Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

By
Donna Vissman
-

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.

1Franklin Art Crawl

A couple strolls down the iconic Main Street that runs through the heart of downtown Franklin, Tennessee. (Photo courtesy Visit Franklin)

 

Friday, July 5, 6 pm

Downtown Franklin, Franklin

On Friday night, the free event in downtown Franklin will feature local artists as you stroll down Main Street.

2First Fridays

First Fridays
photo from Visit Columbia

 

Friday, July 5, 5 pm –  8 pm

1 Public Square, Columbia

Attend the free family-friendly event in downtown Columbia with live music, food, and shopping.

 

3Storytime at Brentwood Library

Photo from John P. Holt Brentwood Library Facebook

Saturday, July 5, 10:30 am

John P. Holt Library, 8109 Concord Road, Brentwood

It’s free storytime at the Brentwood Library. It’s an hour filled with stories, singing and more.

4Nashville Sounds Home Game

first horizon park
Photo from Nashville Sounds

Friday, July 5, 6:35 pm

First Horizon Park, 19 Jr. Gilliam Way, Nashville

The Nashville Sounds face the Memphis Redbirds on Friday night. After the game, watch the fireworks display. The first 1,000 attendees will receive a Dolly & Reba for President t-shirt.

Find tickets here. 

5The Movie Gang Presents -The Goonies

photo from Franklin Theatre

Saturday, July 6, 7 pm

Franklin Theatre, 419 Main Street, Franklin

The Movie Gang is bringing The Goonies back to the Franklin Theatre with more adventurous fun than ever before! Quote along, Eat Along and interact with fun scenes. Enjoy free Baby Ruths, Free eye patches, Lights, and even more surprises.

Find tickets here. 

