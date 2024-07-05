Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.
1Franklin Art Crawl
Friday, July 5, 6 pm
Downtown Franklin, Franklin
On Friday night, the free event in downtown Franklin will feature local artists as you stroll down Main Street.
2First Fridays
Friday, July 5, 5 pm – 8 pm
1 Public Square, Columbia
Attend the free family-friendly event in downtown Columbia with live music, food, and shopping.
3Storytime at Brentwood Library
Saturday, July 5, 10:30 am
John P. Holt Library, 8109 Concord Road, Brentwood
It’s free storytime at the Brentwood Library. It’s an hour filled with stories, singing and more.
4Nashville Sounds Home Game
Friday, July 5, 6:35 pm
First Horizon Park, 19 Jr. Gilliam Way, Nashville
The Nashville Sounds face the Memphis Redbirds on Friday night. After the game, watch the fireworks display. The first 1,000 attendees will receive a Dolly & Reba for President t-shirt.
Find tickets here.
5The Movie Gang Presents -The Goonies
Saturday, July 6, 7 pm
Franklin Theatre, 419 Main Street, Franklin
The Movie Gang is bringing The Goonies back to the Franklin Theatre with more adventurous fun than ever before! Quote along, Eat Along and interact with fun scenes. Enjoy free Baby Ruths, Free eye patches, Lights, and even more surprises.
Find tickets here.
