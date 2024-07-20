Photo of the Day: July 20, 2024

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day:The Archives Nashville, a premium digital archiving and storage company specializing in musicians’ wardrobe, celebrates $31,102.21 as the final fundraising total from the inaugural Artist Tag Sale during this year’s CMA Fest. Fans enjoyed an exclusive opportunity to shop from their favorite artists’ closets knowing a portion of the proceeds were earmarked to support the CMA Foundation’s mission to provide students with access to high-quality music education and equip educators with the resources needed to sustain thriving programs.

The Artist Tag Sale included wardrobe items from a star-studded lineup of country music artists, including Lauren Alaina, Jason Aldean, Brothers Osborne, Luke Combs, Jordan Davis, Tyler Hubbard, Tiera Kennedy, Miranda Lambert, Ashley McBryde, Parker McCollum, Jelly Roll and Bailey Zimmerman.

