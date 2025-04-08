Tennessee Selected for Prestigious Michelin Guide American South Edition

Tennessee marks a global milestone as one of six states selected for inclusion in the upcoming MICHELIN Guide American South, announced by MICHELIN and Travel South USA. The first-of-its-kind regional guide will spotlight the South’s distinctive flavors and culinary talent. Tennessee joins Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, and the pre-existing Atlanta Guide in the expansion.

“Tennessee’s food tells the story of who we are — rooted in rich traditions, creativity and locally grown ingredients that shape menus across the state,” said Mark Ezell, Commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development. “From barbecue and hot chicken to hands-on chef experiences, fine dining, farm-to-table dinners and fresh takes on Southern staples, our culinary scene offers something visitors won’t find anywhere else. We’re pleased to partner in recognizing the talent behind these experiences that help make Tennessee a premier destination for travelers. This Michelin brand stage is exciting for our cities and our restaurants all across the great state of Tennessee.”

The MICHELIN Guide’s expansion to the American South and Tennessee marks a new era of recognition for the region’s diverse, world-class cuisine. The regional approach will highlight both the celebrated culinary scenes in the South’s major cities and the authentic food culture found in small towns and communities across the region. Travel South USA, participating state tourism offices and destination partners will collaborate on marketing efforts to showcase the region’s diverse cuisine to domestic and international travelers, including food enthusiasts. From fine dining to inventive spins on Southern staples and global flavors, the South’s food scene is as vibrant and varied as the people who create it.

The MICHELIN Guide’s anonymous Inspectors are already exploring Tennessee and the broader region, making dining reservations and scouting for regional culinary gems. The full 2025 restaurant selection will be revealed later this year during the annual MICHELIN Guide Ceremony for the American South.

As Tennessee continues to invest in sustainable tourism growth, this partnership supports the state’s mission to drive economic development, create jobs and celebrate its most vibrant cultural assets—especially those that connect visitors over a shared love of food and storytelling around the table.

Learn more about the MICHELIN Guide by visiting guide.michelin.com.

