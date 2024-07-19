Top Stories From July 19, 2024

By
Morgan Mitchell
-

Here are the top stories for July 19, 2024.

1Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Read more

2Reward Offered Following Fire at Youth Athletic Fields in Nolensville


In the early hours of July 4th, Nolensville Fire was dispatched to a reported fire at the youth athletic fields. With the help from Arrington Fire, they extinguished the fire and prevented further damage to the area. Read more

3Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Reports 9 Child Exploitation Arrests in 2024

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), under the diligent work of Detective Paul Lusk as part of the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, has made substantial progress in combating the sexual exploitation of children. Read more

4The Factory at Franklin Unveils “The Skylight in Paris”

photo courtesy of The Factory at Franklin

The Grand Hall of the Factory at Franklin is being transformed into a Parisian courtyard as The Skylight Bar becomes “The Skylight in Paris,” an Olympic-themed celebration of the excitement and spirit of the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. Read more

5Don’t Miss the 7th Annual Southern Food & Whiskey Event

photo from Southern Whiskey Society

The Southern Whiskey Society is thrilled to announce that tickets for the much-anticipated, newly renamed Southern Food & Whiskey Experience are now available! Read more

