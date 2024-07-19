Top Stories From July 19, 2024

Here are the top stories for July 19, 2024.
Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Read more
In the early hours of July 4th, Nolensville Fire was dispatched to a reported fire at the youth athletic fields. With the help from Arrington Fire, they extinguished the fire and prevented further damage to the area. Read more
The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), under the diligent work of Detective Paul Lusk as part of the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, has made substantial progress in combating the sexual exploitation of children. Read more
The Grand Hall of the Factory at Franklin is being transformed into a Parisian courtyard as The Skylight Bar becomes “The Skylight in Paris,” an Olympic-themed celebration of the excitement and spirit of the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. Read more
The Southern Whiskey Society is thrilled to announce that tickets for the much-anticipated, newly renamed Southern Food & Whiskey Experience are now available! Read more
