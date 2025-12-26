Photo of the Day: December 26, 2025

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: BIG MACHINE MUSIC (BMM), a subsidiary of HYBE America, recently gathered to celebrate the end of a historic year that saw the company earn countless industry awards, new RIAA certifications, GRAMMY nominations and more. The 2025 AIMP Nashville Publisher of the Year boasts Mediabase and Billboard’s No. 1 Most Played Song of the Year with “High Road” (Koe Wetzel, Jessie Murph – co-written by Laura Veltz), SESAC’s Song of the Year and CMA Song of the Year nominee “Am I Okay?” (Megan Moroney – co-written by Jessie Jo Dillion), and AIMP Nashville Song of the Year “The Painter” (Cody Johnson – co-written by Benjy Davis).

Mike Molinar, President of BMM, reflected on the year’s accolades and accomplishments, saying, “To say I am proud of all our songwriters and team is an understatement. On behalf of myself and the BMM team, it is a privilege to represent such world class songwriters and to be a part of helping their songs make such a tremendous impact.”

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.