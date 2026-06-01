Home Local Living Photo of the Day: June 1, 2026

Photo of the Day: June 1, 2026

By
Donna Vissman
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NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - MAY 25: Luke Combs (R) joins Alex Warren onstage as he kicks off "Finally Finding Family on the Road" Tour in Nashville at Bridgestone Arena on May 25, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Live Nation)

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Alex Warren sold out Bridgestone Arena on Memorial Day, bringing the Finding Family on the Road tour to Nashville. At the end of the show, Warren surprises fans with a special guest, Luke Combs, to perform “Ordinary.”

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.

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