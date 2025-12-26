12/25/25: Clear Evening in Williamson County, Temp at 64

In Williamson County at 9:30 PM, the weather is clear with a temperature of 63.9°F. Winds are light at 5 mph, and no precipitation has been recorded.

Earlier today, the area experienced a high temperature of 66.9°F and a low of 59.7°F under overcast skies. The wind reached speeds up to 7.6 mph, with a minimal precipitation chance of 3%. No significant weather changes occurred, and the total precipitation remained at 0 inches.

Tonight, residents can expect similar conditions with the temperature dipping slightly to a low of 61.9°F. Overcast skies will continue, and the wind will be calm, peaking at just 6.6 mph. The chance of rain remains low at 2%.

With Christmas Day festivities, the stable weather is ideal for those last-minute travels to family gatherings or attending local events. The clear skies and mild temperatures should complement any outdoor evening activities planned for the holiday.

Overall, Williamson County enjoys a tranquil Christmas night with mild weather, providing a perfect backdrop for holiday celebrations.

Today's Details High 67°F Low 60°F Wind 8 mph Humidity 92% UV Index 1.6 (Low) Precip 3% chance · 0 in Now 64°F · feels 66°F Sunrise 6:56am Sunset 4:39pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Thursday 67°F 60°F Overcast Friday 66°F 60°F Drizzle: light Saturday 68°F 60°F Fog Sunday 72°F 62°F Overcast Monday 64°F 27°F Rain showers: slight Tuesday 37°F 24°F Clear sky Wednesday 47°F 27°F Overcast

