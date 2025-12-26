12/25/25: Clear Evening in Williamson County, Temp at 64

In Williamson County at 9:30 PM, the weather is clear with a temperature of 63.9°F. Winds are light at 5 mph, and no precipitation has been recorded.
Earlier today, the area experienced a high temperature of 66.9°F and a low of 59.7°F under overcast skies. The wind reached speeds up to 7.6 mph, with a minimal precipitation chance of 3%. No significant weather changes occurred, and the total precipitation remained at 0 inches.
Tonight, residents can expect similar conditions with the temperature dipping slightly to a low of 61.9°F. Overcast skies will continue, and the wind will be calm, peaking at just 6.6 mph. The chance of rain remains low at 2%.
With Christmas Day festivities, the stable weather is ideal for those last-minute travels to family gatherings or attending local events. The clear skies and mild temperatures should complement any outdoor evening activities planned for the holiday.
Overall, Williamson County enjoys a tranquil Christmas night with mild weather, providing a perfect backdrop for holiday celebrations.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Thursday
|67°F
|60°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|66°F
|60°F
|Drizzle: light
|Saturday
|68°F
|60°F
|Fog
|Sunday
|72°F
|62°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|64°F
|27°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Tuesday
|37°F
|24°F
|Clear sky
|Wednesday
|47°F
|27°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
