12/25/25: Clear Evening in Williamson County, Temp at 64

By
Source Staff
-
photo by Donna Vissman

In Williamson County at 9:30 PM, the weather is clear with a temperature of 63.9°F. Winds are light at 5 mph, and no precipitation has been recorded.

Earlier today, the area experienced a high temperature of 66.9°F and a low of 59.7°F under overcast skies. The wind reached speeds up to 7.6 mph, with a minimal precipitation chance of 3%. No significant weather changes occurred, and the total precipitation remained at 0 inches.

Tonight, residents can expect similar conditions with the temperature dipping slightly to a low of 61.9°F. Overcast skies will continue, and the wind will be calm, peaking at just 6.6 mph. The chance of rain remains low at 2%.

With Christmas Day festivities, the stable weather is ideal for those last-minute travels to family gatherings or attending local events. The clear skies and mild temperatures should complement any outdoor evening activities planned for the holiday.

Overall, Williamson County enjoys a tranquil Christmas night with mild weather, providing a perfect backdrop for holiday celebrations.

Today's Details

High
67°F
Low
60°F
Wind
8 mph
Humidity
92%
UV Index
1.6 (Low)
Precip
3% chance · 0 in
Now
64°F · feels 66°F
Sunrise
6:56am
Sunset
4:39pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Thursday 67°F 60°F Overcast
Friday 66°F 60°F Drizzle: light
Saturday 68°F 60°F Fog
Sunday 72°F 62°F Overcast
Monday 64°F 27°F Rain showers: slight
Tuesday 37°F 24°F Clear sky
Wednesday 47°F 27°F Overcast
Next 24 Hours

