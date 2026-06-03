Photo of the Day: June 3, 2026

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: The 13th annual K-LOVE Fan Awards celebrated the biggest names in Christian entertainment at Nashville’s iconic Grand Ole Opry House, honoring standout artists, entertainers, athletes, authors and content creators making an impact around the world. Hosted by GRAMMY Award winner Lauren Daigle and author, podcaster, and speaker Sadie Robertson Huff, the fan-voted event aired exclusively on the Trinity Broadcasting Network (TBN) on Friday, May 29th, and will re-air an encore showing on June 5th at 7:30 and 10 PM ET on TBN.

Anne Wilson won an award for Book Impact.

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.

More Photo of the Day Photos