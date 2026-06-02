Photo of the Day: June 2, 2026

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Nothing Bundt Cakes is making sun-filled celebrations sweeter with the return of its beloved S’mores Made With HERSHEY’S cake and the debut of its new Peach Cobbler Cake Pop-Up flavor, two limited-time offerings designed to elevate every occasion on the calendar from Father’s Day and graduations to Fourth of July and backyard barbecues.

Guests can enjoy:

S’mores Made With HERSHEY’S (June 1 – July 19) — Just in time for the season’s biggest festivities, this chocolate cake is enriched with HERSHEY’S milk chocolate chips and mini marshmallows baked in, then finished with butter graham streusel for a nostalgic fireside-inspired indulgence. Available in all Bundt Cake sizes.

Peach Cobbler (June 8-21) — This brand-new flavor captures one of summer’s most beloved dessert profiles with peaches and cream cake filled with cinnamon peaches and finished with signature cream cheese frosting and a brown sugar and butter crumble. Available in personal-sized Bundtlets for a limited two-week run, while supplies last.

Additional seasonal offerings arriving later this summer include new Cinnamon Roll Cake, available as a Bundtlet Pop-Up flavor July 6-19; Lemon Raspberry, returning in all cake sizes July 20-Aug. 30; and new Turtle Cheesecake Swirl, available as a Bundtlet Pop-Up flavor July 27-Aug. 9. Together, the lineup gives Guests a variety of options and sizes to enjoy throughout summer celebrations.

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.

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