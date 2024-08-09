Photo of the Day: August 9, 2024

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day:Kenny Chesney brought the blazing Sun Goes Down 2024 Tour home to Music City’s Nissan Stadium and set another personal record for the tour. With 57,523 people packed into the stands, floor, and sandbar, it surpassed his best attendance at the venue by 300.

Soaked with sweat from the earliest part of his two-hour set, without missing a beat, he ventured into old favorites, duets with Uncle Kracker, Megan Moroney and surprise guests Old Dominion on “Save It for a Rainy Day” – and debuted “Just To Say We Did,” the acoustic midtempo about living in the moment. For the eight-time Entertainer of the Year, it was a matter of delivering in a city known for songwriters, musicians, singers and more.

“Nashville’s known for the quality of its creative people,” the songwriter/superstar from East Tennessee explained. “And when you hit that stage, you’re playing for people who know what it means to pour life into songs, to play as if your life depended on it. When you’re playing for people like that, you really want to give it all away.”

Having bested his previous best attendance of 2022’s 57,211 by more than 300, the Nissan Stadium show had added more than a thousand tickets the day prior. Marking his sixth play at the home of the Tennessee Titans, the concert was also Chesney’s 200th stadium show – and one that resonated with a crowd that sang any time he stopped and tilted from side to side in time to his like “No Shoes, No Shirt, No Problems,” “Get Along” and “Don’t Happen Twice.”

