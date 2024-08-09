OBITUARY: Dorris E. Sullivan

Dorris E. Sullivan, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend, passed away on August 6, 2024, at the age of 81.

A lifelong native of Williamson County, Dorris was born on February 20, 1943, to the late Glennon and Laura Sullivan.

Dorris’s journey of love began when he met his wife, Linda, in their childhood. Their bond became a lifelong commitment, and they were married on July 3, 1964. Together, they celebrated 60 beautiful years of marriage.

After graduating from Fairview High School, he went to work for Aerostructures and retired after 43 years. Dorris had a deep passion for animals, with a special love for horses. He loved to watch any kind of western movie. However, Dorris’s most cherished role was that of grandfather and great-grandfather. His grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the light of his life, and he found immense joy in every moment spent with them.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his daughter, Geraldine Sullivan and sisters, Emogene Capley and Patsy Sullivan.

He is survived by his wife Linda Sullivan; children Steve (Robin) Sullivan, Michelle (Ryan) Wiersma, and Jody (Wendy) Sullivan; grandchildren Brittney, Torri, Evan, Abbi, Cassidy, Ruby and Francis; great-grandchildren Adeline, Fox, Annabelle, Arrow, Jack and Sam; brothers Ronnie, Robert and Michael Sullivan.

A funeral service will be held at 1 PM on Sunday, August 11, 2024 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with James Jones officiating. Burial will follow at Hudgins Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Steve Sullivan, Jody Sullivan, Cody Amman, Bryce Cox, Ryan Wiersma and Evan Lane. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

