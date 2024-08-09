OBITUARY: Carol Astrid Barr

Carol Astrid Barr, age 78, of Brentwood, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on August 6, 2024, surrounded by her three loving sons. She is now in the presence of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, after a courageous journey with Alzheimer’s disease.

Originally from St. Paul, Minnesota, Carol was the third of six daughters. She cherished her childhood memories spent around the dinner table with her loving parents and sisters, where she developed a passion for music and academics.

Carol raised three sons in Germantown, TN: Christian (Emily) of Brentwood, TN, Matthew (Jennifer) of Franklin, TN, and Adam (Margaret) of Hillsborough, NC. She was a proud and loving Nana to seven grandchildren–David, Joseph, Winnie Kate, Madeline, Gweny, Elliot, and Eliza.

She earned her undergraduate degree in piano performance and psychology from Luther College in Decorah, Iowa. Carol began her career as a music therapist at a VA hospital in Chicago, an experience that profoundly influenced her approach to music education. In 1966, she started teaching private piano lessons, maintaining an active home studio for 48 years, and taught at a private school for 25 years. Over the years, she shared her love of music with hundreds of families, and her students consistently achieved superior recognition at local and state levels.

Carol’s most cherished role was serving as the pianist and organist at Riveroaks Presbyterian Church (Germantown, TN) from 1992 until her retirement in 2014. The church community provided her with unwavering support throughout her life, and she actively participated in various church activities, including teaching Bible studies and serving in the nursery.

Carol is forever remembered for her strong faith, kindness, talent, and the love she shared with her family and community. Her legacy lives on through her sons and grandchildren and the many lives she touched through her music and teaching.

A Memorial Service will be held on August 17, 2024, from 3:30 to 4:30 at Christ Presbyterian Church, 2323 Old Hickory Blvd, Nashville TN 37215. Visitation will be held from 2:00 to 3:15 at the same location.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or Reformed University Fellowship in honor of Carol.

