Photo of the Day: August 3, 2024

Photo of the day: Busch Light surprised country fans with an impromptu performance by ACM and CMT-nominated artist Priscilla Block in downtown Nashville!

Coming right off the heels of headlining her international Hey Jack Tour, Priscilla rocked the house by performing songs from her new EP PB2, including “Good On You.” She also sang her top hits like “My Bar” and “Just About Over You,” in addition to personally handing a cold Busch Light to a fan from the stage!

At the show, Priscilla welcomed her former Broadway bandmate to her set and encouraged fans to support rising artists as she recalled her start in downtown Nashville early in her career. She said, “If you pass a band tonight, give them a couple bucks. It goes a long way, and there are so many talented artists out here that have their own music. Ask them to play it!”

