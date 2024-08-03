Top Stories From August 2, 2024

Here are the top stories for August 2, 2024.
Soon, Teriyaki Madness, the Seattle-style Teriyaki Shop franchise with locations all over the country, will share its beloved menu with the people of Franklin. Read more
The Williamson County Fair returns to commemorate 20 years of community enjoyment. The celebration kicked off on Friday, August 2 with a ribbon cutting at 5:30 p.m. at the Williamson County AgExpo Park. Read more
On August 1, 2024, the primary elections were held for U.S. Senate, U.S. House of Representatives, Tennessee Senate (even-numbered districts), and Tennessee House of Representatives. Read more
Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events. Read more
Ludlow & Prime opened a new restaurant in Franklin’s Berry Farms community. This is the restaurant’s second location and it is located at 6001 Hughes Crossing, Franklin. Read more
