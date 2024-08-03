Top Stories From August 2, 2024

By
Morgan Mitchell
-

Here are the top stories for August 2, 2024.

1Franklin’s First Teriyaki Madness to Open in August

photo from Teriyaki Madness

Soon, Teriyaki Madness, the Seattle-style Teriyaki Shop franchise with locations all over the country, will share its beloved menu with the people of Franklin. Read more

2What to Expect at the Williamson County Fair this Weekend

photo courtesy of Williamson County Fair

The Williamson County Fair returns to commemorate 20 years of community enjoyment. The celebration kicked off on Friday, August 2 with a ribbon cutting at 5:30 p.m. at the Williamson County AgExpo Park. Read more

3Middle Tennessee Election Results for August 1, 2024

On August 1, 2024, the primary elections were held for U.S. Senate, U.S. House of Representatives, Tennessee Senate (even-numbered districts), and Tennessee House of Representatives. Read more

4Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Photo by Donna Vissman

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events. Read more

5Steak & Seafood Restaurant Ludlow & Prime Opens New Franklin Location

canva

Ludlow & Prime opened a new restaurant in Franklin’s Berry Farms community. This is the restaurant’s second location and it is located at 6001 Hughes Crossing, Franklin. Read more

