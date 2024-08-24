Photo of the Day: August 24, 2024

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: The Nashville Stampede concluded their record-setting PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Camping World Team Series homestand at Bridgestone Arena with a thrilling walk-off win against the New York Mavericks, earned courtesy of a crucial bottom of the fifth score from their closer Kaiden Loud.

The walk-off win was the second in as many days for the host Stampede. In front of a sold-out Saturday night crowd, Loud converted in the team’s final out to lead them to victory against the Arizona Ridge Riders. Learn more about the Nashville Stampede here.

