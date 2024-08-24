Tackle Your Barbecue Cravings With Dickey’s This Football Season

Photo from Dickey\'s

Football season is here, and Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is ready to help you be the MVP at your game-day tailgate or watch party.

The world’s largest barbecue brand is offering football fans the opportunity to be the perfect pit masters when it comes to a game winning spread. You can be the star of your tailgate or watch party by serving fall-off-the-bone pork ribs, pit-smoked wings, and more with the Dickey’s Ribs and Wings Big Yellow Box. This visually pleasing and easy to transport meal box features 4 lbs. of your choice of meats, 3 family size sides, Texas toast, relish and sauce. With each selection of meat being 2 lbs. For a limited time, Dickey’s fans can receive 20% off the Ribs and Wings Big Yellow Box online at dickeys.com or on the Dickey’s App using code: KICKOFF20.

Additionally, the Texas-style barbecue brand is offering fans 15% off Family Packs from 4:00 pm to close with the code “FAMILY24”. The pack includes two lbs. of pit-smoked meat with up to 2 meat choices, 3 large sides, and 6 slices of Texas toast.

Want to set up a catering for your football game or event instead? Dickey’s catering experts at 1.866.BARBECUE (866.227.2328) or request a quote on Dickeys.com to discover the variety of catering options available for game day watch parties of any size.

Source: Restaurant News
