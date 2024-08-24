Tackle Your Barbecue Cravings With Dickey’s This Football Season

Football season is here, and Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is ready to help you be the MVP at your game-day tailgate or watch party.

The world’s largest barbecue brand is offering football fans the opportunity to be the perfect pit masters when it comes to a game winning spread. You can be the star of your tailgate or watch party by serving fall-off-the-bone pork ribs, pit-smoked wings, and more with the Dickey’s Ribs and Wings Big Yellow Box . This visually pleasing and easy to transport meal box features 4 lbs. of your choice of meats, 3 family size sides, Texas toast, relish and sauce. With each selection of meat being 2 lbs. For a limited time, Dickey’s fans can receive 20% off the Ribs and Wings Big Yellow Box online at dickeys.com or on the Dickey’s App using code: KICKOFF20.

Additionally, the Texas-style barbecue brand is offering fans 15% off Family Packs from 4:00 pm to close with the code “FAMILY24”. The pack includes two lbs. of pit-smoked meat with up to 2 meat choices, 3 large sides, and 6 slices of Texas toast.

Want to set up a catering for your football game or event instead? Dickey’s catering experts at 1.866.BARBECUE (866.227.2328) or request a quote on Dickeys.com to discover the variety of catering options available for game day watch parties of any size.

