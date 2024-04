On Saturday, April 13, 2024, princesses are coming to Page High.

The PHS theater department invites the community to visit the school any time from 1-4 p.m. to meet their favorite princesses, sing karaoke and listen to story time at the Princess Tea Party. Tickets may be purchased online, and the cost is $10 per student. There is no cost for adults.

For more information about the event, email PHS theater director Michelle Tripp. Page High is located at 6281 Arno Road in Franklin.

Source: WCS

