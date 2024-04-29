GMS, AES Win Battle of the Books

April 24, 2024 – For the sixth consecutive year, Grassland Middle is the winner of the annual Middle School Battle of the Books.

On April 16, WCS middle schools competed against one another to answer questions about eight books from the list of Volunteer State Book Award nominees. The scores were close going into the final rounds, but the Generals managed to come from behind and continue their winning streak. The GMS team includes Benjamin Parker, Chase Carmody, Iris Capone, Pierce Ackerman, Alecia Maksymenko, Findlay Pennekamp, Ava Taheri and Evelyn Cotton. The student coach is Daniel Bratton.

Sunset Middle took second place; Thompson’s Station and Woodland middle schools tied for third place; and Spring Station and Page middle schools tied for fourth place.

“Kudos to the librarians and school staff that led these teams,” said WCS Curriculum Specialist Stephen Womack. “This is another great highlight for WCS.”

Fourth and fifth-grade teams from Allendale, Amanda H. North and Thompson’s Station elementary schools competed for the district Elementary Battle of the Books trophy on April 11. After competing with teams at their own schools, the winning teams came together at Thompson’s Station Elementary to determine the district champion. Allendale Elementary’s fourth-grade team, made up of Moriah Mitchell, Isla Stanford, Ava Khansari and Madeline Brown, took home the title.

“All of the teams were cool under pressure and very knowledgeable about the books,” said AES Librarian Annie Ward. “It was a great competition.”

Source: WCS

