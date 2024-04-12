Williamson County New Business Licenses for April 12, 2024

These are the latest business licenses in Williamson County for April 5-12, 2024, from the Tennessee County Clerk. You can find our archive of business license news right here!

If you’re seeking details about the businesses establishing themselves in your community or simply interested in staying updated on the latest additions to the local area, then this article is perfect for you.

Date Business Name Product Address 4/5/2024 Amg Inter Corp Misc Items Franklin Tn 37067 4/8/2024 Badass Hair Co Hair Service Franklin Tn 37067 4/5/2024 Execonnect Business Development Franklin Tn 37064 4/8/2024 Good Shine Window Cleaning Window Cleaning Nolensville Tn 37135 4/10/2024 James R Mills Consulting Franklin Tn 37069 4/9/2024 Knestrick Installation Blinds And Window Treatments Brentwood Tn 37027 4/10/2024 Legacy Glazing, Inc Construction- Glazing Thompsons Station Tn 37179 4/8/2024 Sage Headspa Nashville, Llc Salon Brentwood Tn 37027 4/10/2024 Sean Mckinnis Construction Brentwood Tn 37027 4/10/2024 Southern Roots Landscapes Landscaping Fairview Tn 37062 4/8/2024 Thurmons Flooring Llc Flooring Spring Hill Tn 37174 4/5/2024 Trac Llc Prepared Food Nolensville Tn 37135