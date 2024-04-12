Williamson County New Business Licenses for April 12, 2024

These are the latest business licenses in Williamson County for April 5-12, 2024, from the Tennessee County Clerk. You can find our archive of business license news right here!
If you’re seeking details about the businesses establishing themselves in your community or simply interested in staying updated on the latest additions to the local area, then this article is perfect for you.
|Date
|Business Name
|Product
|Address
|4/5/2024
|Amg Inter Corp
|Misc Items
|Franklin Tn 37067
|4/8/2024
|Badass Hair Co
|Hair Service
|Franklin Tn 37067
|4/5/2024
|Execonnect
|Business Development
|Franklin Tn 37064
|4/8/2024
|Good Shine Window Cleaning
|Window Cleaning
|Nolensville Tn 37135
|4/10/2024
|James R Mills
|Consulting
|Franklin Tn 37069
|4/9/2024
|Knestrick Installation
|Blinds And Window Treatments
|Brentwood Tn 37027
|4/10/2024
|Legacy Glazing, Inc
|Construction- Glazing
|Thompsons Station Tn 37179
|4/8/2024
|Sage Headspa Nashville, Llc
|Salon
|Brentwood Tn 37027
|4/10/2024
|Sean Mckinnis
|Construction
|Brentwood Tn 37027
|4/10/2024
|Southern Roots Landscapes
|Landscaping
|Fairview Tn 37062
|4/8/2024
|Thurmons Flooring Llc
|Flooring
|Spring Hill Tn 37174
|4/5/2024
|Trac Llc
|Prepared Food
|Nolensville Tn 37135