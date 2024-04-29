Ravenwood High Science Olympiad Team Advances to Nationals

For the second consecutive year, Ravenwood High won first place at the Tennessee State Science Olympiad and will be competing in the national tournament.

Ravenwood High students took home five first-place individual awards in Division C of the competition. Sophie McAtee and Sophia Wang won the Astronomy category; Ajay Balaje and Sophie McAtee won the Geological Mapping category; Christina Chen and Ryland Hoskins won the Optics category; Rohan Kilaru and Aditya Pradeep won the Robot Tour category; and Gwen Moser, with the help of Grady Landry, won the Tower category.

“The students performed really well under the added pressure of trying to repeat last year’s Science Olympiad State championship,” said RHS teacher Avrill Buersetta. “I am super proud of their tenacity and hard work all year long to get to this point. Everyone is looking forward to nationals in Michigan.”

Brentwood High students also competed and finished the tournament with four first-place wins. Katherine Perez and Katie Wang won the Codebusters category; Andrew Gan and Luke Haws won the Detector Building category; Trishita Paul and Teebro Paul won the Ecology category; and Ryan Gardocki and Andrew Gan won the Microbe Missions category. Their advisers are Margaret Bernard and Abigail Hocking.

Franklin High students also participated in the competition and placed sixth in two categories. Their adviser is David Crafton.

Both Page and Sunset middle schools took part in the Division B competition. Page Middle students Srinika Narayanan and Vedha Girija Ramanan won the Microbe Mission category. Their adviser is Meredith Mitchell.

The Science Olympiad is an organization devoted to improving the quality of science education. Teams of students develop their teamwork throughout the year before competing in regional tournaments. The top teams in each division advance to the State tournament to participate in competitive events, which may require students to possess knowledge of scientific concepts, understand scientific processes or be able to perform certain skills. At the State tournament, the top team in each division advances to the Science Olympiad National Tournament.

Congratulations to the students who placed in the top six of their categories:

High School, Division C

Anatomy and Physiology

Second: Trishita Paul and Andrew Gan, Brentwood High

Third: Faheem Mohamed and Chetan Yenigalla, Ravenwood High

Sixth: Abby Webb, Franklin High

Astronomy

First: Sophie McAtee and Sophia Wang, Ravenwood High

Codebusters

First: Katherine Perez and Katie Wang, Brentwood High

Second: Ajay Balaje and Brayden Zhang, Ravenwood High

Detector Building

First: Andrew Gan and Luke Haws, Brentwood High

Second: Faheem Mohamed and Brayden Zhang, Ravenwood High

Disease Detectives

Third: Katie Wang and Claire Zhang, Brentwood High

Fifth: Ajay Balaje and Brayden Zhang, Ravenwood High

Dynamic Planet

Second: Christina Chen and Claire Moser, Ravenwood High

Sixth: Melinda Cai and Audrey Yu, Brentwood High

Ecology

First: Trishita Paul and Teebro Paul, Brentwood High

Fourth: Claire Moser and Christina Qi, Ravenwood High

Sixth: Abby Webb, Franklin High

Experimental Design

Second: Gabriela Estrada, Sophia Wang and Christina Qi, Ravenwood High

Third: Trishita Paul, Amy Park and Luke Haws, Brentwood High

Fermi Questions

Second: Teebro Paul and Luke Haws, Brentwood High

Flight

Fifth: Gabriela Estrada, Ravenwood High

Forensics

Second: Aditya Pradeep and Chetan Yenigalla, Ravenwood High

Forestry

Third: Claire Zhang and Dennis DeGennaro, Brentwood High

Fourth: Ryland Hoskins and Faheem Mohamed, Ravenwood High

Geologic Mapping

First: Ajay Balaje and Sophie McAtee, Ravenwood High

Microbe Mission

First: Ryan Gardocki and Andrew Gan, Brentwood High

Optics

First: Christina Chen and Ryland Hoskins, Ravenwood High

Second: Katherine Perez and Amy Parks, Brentwood High

Robot Tour

First: Rohan Kilaru and Aditya Pradeep, Ravenwood High

Scrambler

Third: Ryan Gardocki and Dennis DeGennaro, Brentwood High

Tower

First: Gwen Moser, Ravenwood High

Wind Power

Fourth: Rohan Kilaru and Chetan Yenigalla, Ravenwood High

Fifth: TJ Gardocki and John Choi, Brentwood High

Write It Do It

Third: Christina Qi and Sophia Wang, Ravenwood High

