OBITUARY: Harold Gordon Andrews

Harold Gordon Andrews, 92, of Franklin, TN, formerly of Smyrna, TN, passed away after a long illness surrounded by loved ones on Tuesday, April 9, 2024.

He was born in Nebraska City, NE on June 1, 1931, to the late Thomas C. and Rosa Sims Andrews.

He was a loving husband, father, papa, and brother. He was a musician and excellent trumpet player, a retired high school music teacher, a semi-professional comedian, a brilliant storyteller, and a dedicated member of the Northside Baptist Church in Murfreesboro, TN and of the Gideons International.

He is preceded in death by his beautiful wife of sixty-one years, Jean Andrews, his parents, Thomas C. Andrews and Rosa Sims Andrews, and one sister Rosa “Cook” Andrews Glandt.

He is survived by daughters Kim (Jay) Spiegel of Franklin, TN, Debi Andrews of Nashville, TN, and one son, Marc Andrews of Murfreesboro, TN. Grandchildren Maggie Spiegel of Louisville, KY, Jaimie Spiegel of Chattanooga, TN, and AJ Spiegel of Franklin, TN. One sister, Eunice “Eunie” Andrews Fleischmann, and three brothers – Tom (Cheryl), Bob, and Joe Andrews.

A special thank you to his Band of Angels: Ginia, Suely, Cindy, Stacy, Janie, Whitney, Cameron, and Dana.

A family graveside service will be held later this year; he will be buried at Hoke Chapel in Covington, VA next to his wife, Jean.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to Alive Hospice in Nashville, TN through this website https://www.alivehospice.org/get-involved/give/ or by mail to 1718 Patterson St., Nashville TN 37023, or to The Gideons International, 50 Century Blvd, PO Box 140800, Nashville, TN 37214.

