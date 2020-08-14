OBITUARY: William Charles Jones, Sr.

William Charles (Bill) Jones, Sr. passed away on August 7th, 2020 at the age of 87. Bill is survived by his wife of 64 years, Jennie May and his children Billy Jones (Suzanne) and Janet Walls (Jim). He was preceded in death by his son, Bart Jones (Carie). He is also survived by his grandchildren; Leslie Binford (Caleb), Preston Walls (Carly), Brittany de Leon (Eric), and Brandon Jones and six great-grandchildren – Isaac Binford, Ari Gray Binford, Payton de Leon, Hayden de Leon, James Walls and Silas Walls. In addition Bill is preceded in death by his parents James Conrad Jones and Ina Idella Jones and his sisters, Evelyn Hopper, Dorothy Jones and Ruth Hood. He is survived by his brother, Jim Jones.

Bill loved the Lord, his family, his country and the great outdoors. He attended East High School in Nashville, TN and served in the U.S. Navy aboard the U.S.S. Iowa. Bill met his wife, Jennie May, on a blind date arranged by mutual friends. He was retired from both Western Union Telegraph Company and IBM where he obtained numerous certifications and accomplishments. Bill was a charter member and former deacon of Haywood Hills Baptist Church. He was a long time resident of Nolensville, TN where he and Jennie May built their dream home and hosted frequent gatherings of family and friends. Bill was an artist, craftsman, outdoorsman and hunter. He leaves behind a rich family legacy and many pieces that reflect his craftsmanship and artistry.

To celebrate his life, Elder John E. Haynes will conduct a service at Noon on Saturday, August 15th at Haywood Hills Baptist Church, 255 Haywood Lane, Nashville, TN 37211 followed by a private graveside service for immediate family at Nolensville Cemetery, Nolensville, TN 37135. Active pallbearers are Billy Jones, Jim Walls, Preston Walls, Brandon Jones, Caleb Binford and Eric de Leon. Honorary pallbearers are Haywood Hills Baptist Church Kitchen Committee where Bill faithfully served and the Men’s Faithful Sunday School class at Haywood Hills Baptist Church.

The family would like to extend their gratitude to the many friends, neighbors, healthcare workers and caregivers who provided assistance in the final years of Bill’s life. Memorial contributions may be made to Haywood Hills Baptist Church, 255 Haywood Lane, Nashville, TN 37211 or Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, 5107 Edmondson Pike, Nashville, TN 37211. An online guestbook is available at AustinFuneralService.com. 615.377.0775.

