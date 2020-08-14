OBITUARY: Donald Clement Carnes, Jr.

Donald Clement Carnes, Jr., age 85 of Franklin, TN went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.

Donald was born in Washington, DC on August 8, 1935, son of the late Donald & Agnes Carnes. He went to school at Sidwell Friends, Washington D.C. He married Patricia Fritz Carnes on March 12, 1955 in Hernando, Mississippi. He graduated from Memphis State University at Memphis, TN. He worked as an Aeronautical and Space Engineer for IBM 16 years, then after with NASA for 16 years. He was a veteran of Vietnam War and served in the Air Force and was awarded many awards and honors. He was involved in civic originations, leagues, Ordained Deacon of the Nassau Bay Baptist Church Clear Lake City, Tx, Texas. Also, was part of the creation in a new body of Christ, purchasing property, assisting in building plans, became an Elder of Living Way Church in Webster, TX. He received awards and honors with IBM and in NASA including The Golden Dollar Award, The high-performance Award, and the very prestigious NASA Snoopy Award commemorating 100 Shuttle missions.

Don is preceded in death by his son, Richard Clement Carnes; mother, Agnes Benham Carnes; father, Donald Clement Carnes Sr. and daughter-in-law, Tina Scruggs Carnes

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Patricia Fritz Carnes; son, Michael Gordon Carnes; daughter, Patricia Carolyn Carnes McCray, Son in-law; Mike McCray; grandsons; Derek Christopher Roder, Jared Nathaniel Roder, Ardon Michael Roder, and Matthew Aaron Carnes; granddaughters, Erin Michelle Roder Sale, Elyssa Ariel Roder, Candice Elise Carnes, Katherine Lee Carnes, Sarah Elizabeth Elias, Rebecca Maire Elias, Jenifer Lauren McCray, Suzannah Michelle McCray; great-grandson, Theodore Richard Roder.

The family will receive friends from 3:30 PM – 5:30 PM on Friday, August 14, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home where a funeral service will be held at 5:30 with Nephew Greg Fritz officiating along with Pastor and friend Hal Hadden and son Michael G. Carnes.

Burial will be in Senath Cemetery, Senath MO., on Saturday August 15, 2020 at 2 PM

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to AGAPE Nashville @ www.agapenashville.org