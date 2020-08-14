OBITUARY: LaVan Ellis

LaVan Ellis was born in Doerun, GA on January 30, 1927. Her parents, Bunyon and Ludy Harmon, had 13 children and LaVan was the baby of the 13. She is preceded in death by her husband, Otto A. Ellis; her son, Phillip Harmon Ellis; and her daughter, Myra Lee Ellis; her parents, 12 brothers and sisters, and her many nieces and nephews whom she grew up with and were more like siblings to her.

She is survived by her son, David (Marie) and his children and grandchildren; her daughter, Kimberly Wallace (Dale) her children, Jennifer (Shane) Huffman, Gregory (Chrissy) Conaway and her grandchildren, Olivia and Noah Huffman and Colton and Kason Conaway. She will also be missed by her step grandchildren and their families, Stacey (Chris) Booker, Alex and Dylan, Allen(Christy) Wallace, Calley, Reed, Elley, and Milley Wallace, and Mathew (Shannon) Wallace. There are many more relatives that are too numerous to list that shared a lifetime with LaVan.

LaVan and her former husband, Otto Ellis enjoyed a long marriage filled with dancing, skeet shooting, and boating. My mother and father were always dancing in our home especially the kitchen. They taught us that affection comes in many forms and will keep a marriage alive.

LaVan was a bookkeeper most of her working years and worked with many different companies. She graduated from high school and became part of workforce in her early years. While going to school she worked in a dress shop in Winter Haven, Florida while living with her brother, Jimmy Harmon and his wife. Her parents died when she was only 13 and she lived with her various brothers and sisters. She lived in Pigeon Forge, TN for many years with her sister, Myra Sims and her husband, Clyde. I always felt she was the child they never had, and they always treated us as grandchildren.

LaVan had her strong faith in Jesus Christ to carry her through the loss of her children and her husband. Her love for her family was never ending and we all felt her love every minute of every day. She was always in church and took her children with her. She was a member of the Perrine Baptist Church in Perrine, FL and then The Sevierville Baptist Church when she moved to Sevierville to live with her sister, Myra Sims to help care for Clyde Sims.

Our family appreciates your thoughts and prayers as we grieve the loss of our beloved LaVan. She is celebrating with Jesus and her family.

Services for LaVan will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at the Triune Baptist Church, 8094 Horton Hwy, Arrington, TN 37014 at 3:00 p.m. (visitation 1 – 3 p.m.) Burial will be at Triune United Methodist Cemetery immediately following. You are invited for fellowship afterwards at the home of Dale and Kim Wallace. If you can’t be present, we ask you to be with us in thought and prayer.