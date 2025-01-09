OBITUARY: Vivian Lan Pham

Vivian Lan Pham passed away on December 31, 2024.

She was born in Vietnam on November 15, 1958.

She was 14 years old when she and her mother immigrated to America.

She loved her mother, Dzung Pham, deeply.

Vivian spent most of her life in Sunnyvale, CA, and the past few years in Spring Hill, TN.

She was a loving wife to Fred Eubank; the proud mother to Cheryl Tran (Matthew Meunier), Suzanne Tran (Drew Ehresman), James Eubank (Judith), and John Eubank (Sam); and grandmother to Lily, Jaxson, Elliot, Olivia, Allyn, Clara, Caroline, Molly, Parker, Emma, Ezekiel, Nicodemus, and Bethany.

Vivian strove to provide the best for her children.

She taught them strength and resilience.

Watching her grandchildren play filled her with joy.

She loved to sing, cook, and play games.

Vivian is dearly missed and will be forever loved.